Gayle King gives update on Prince Harry's 'very difficult talks' with royal family

Gayle King said some conversations can be 'very difficult' amid Prince Harry's tallks with royal family

Gayle King let people around the world know that Prince Harry spoke to the royal family, following his and Meghan Markle's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, however there was little luck with the conversation.



The CBS host is now giving her two cents on how the royal family should put up a united front and handle the debacle wisely.

“I think that interview opened up conversations that people weren’t prepared to have or didn’t want to have,” the broadcast journalist said while appearing on Drew Barrymore Show.

“But I think, ultimately, it’s about a family that wants to be united and be together and I’m hoping that will be the case," she added.

King added that some conversations can be “very difficult."

"There’s nothing healthy when you don’t talk, so let’s all wish that for all involved in that particular story," the host concluded.

Earlier she revealed to the press how the royal family tried to reconnect with Haryr after the bombshell interview.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, [Prince Charles], too,” the CBS This Morning cohost said. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

