Saturday Apr 03 2021
Pak vs SA: Skipper Babar Azam hailed for ‘brilliant’ performance in first ODI

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. File photo 

KARACHI: A match-winning performance by Babar Azam was hailed by former cricketers and politicians as the Pakistani skipper continued to trend on social media Saturday.

In the first ODI against Proteas, Azam managed to score 103 runs in a classy inning that saw his team out of the woods after Fakhar Zaman fell early on.

Azam's century puts him in a league of his own as the cricketer becomes the fastest batsman in the world to score 13 ODI centuries.

It took the world’s no 3 batsman only 76 innings to score 13 tons in the 50-over format.

Hashim Amla, India's Virat Kohli, and South Africa's Quentin de Kock — his contemporaries — scored 13 centuries from 83 innings, 13 centuries from 86 innings, and 13 tons from 86 innings respectively.

Former Pakistani cricketers, politicians, celebrities and social media users were full of praise for the skipper and hailed his performance which helped the Green Shirts win the opening match.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said Azam is a “sheer joy” to watch and makes the nation “proud” again and again.

Shoaib Malik and Azhar Mehmood also felicitated the skipper.


