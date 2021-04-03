Lauren Graham says she has a special ‘Gilmore Girls’ clause for all her contracts

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood star Lauren Graham is not giving up on the idea of a Gilmore Girls return.

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star, 54, spoke about her role as Lorelai Gilmore on the hit TV series, Gilmore Girls, and how the comedy drama is now more popular than it was when it initially aired, all thanks to Netflix.

Chatting on SiriusXM’s EW Live, the actor said she keeps a “window” open in all of contracts that permit her to reprise her role on Gilmore Girls, in case the show ever returns.

"I put that window into all my new jobs, just in case. I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [‘Gilmore Girls’ creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past,” said Graham.

"So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don't know," she said.

Graham explained the special clause, saying: "Shows are so restrictive now, so we’re trying to carve out some pockets.”

