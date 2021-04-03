Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
War with Harry 'toughest' thing William has seen since Diana's death

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Princ William is reeling in pain after rift with Harry as he feels he has lost his best friend 

Prince William's infamous fallout with Harry has been one of the toughest things he has had to deal with since the tragic passing away of mother Princess Diana. 

As per royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, William is reeling in pain after rift with Harry as he feels he has lost his best friend as well as his sibling. 

"There’s no doubt this is one of the hardest things that William has gone through, the hardest since his mother died. He feels he has lost his brother and his best friend," Larcombe told OK! magazine. 

Harry, in his bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, said William and Charles are all trapped in the royal family system. 

The Duke of Sussex said their relationship is "space" at the moment but that "time heals all things hopefully."

