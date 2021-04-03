Can't connect right now! retry
PPP delays CEC meeting to discuss resignations from assemblies

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto addressing a press conference in Khairpur, on April 3, 2021. — YouTube screengrab
  • Bilawal says CEC meeting delayed as Senate session was called.
  • We do not wish to get into a fight with anyone, says Bilawal.
  • Prays for Fazl's recovery; says it is PDM chief's job to unify Opposition.

PPP has delayed its Central Executive Committee (CEC) — scheduled for April 5 — after President Arif Alvi convened a Senate session on the same day, party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday.

The PPP had called the CEC meeting to decide on resignations from assemblies after its leadership came under fire from the Opposition parties over the issue. While all major parties have shown their willingness for the move, PPP has sought time to deliberate on the matter.

A review of the criticism from within the Opposition to the party's unilateral move to get Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was also on the agenda.

The PPP chairman, while announcing the decision during a media briefing in Khairpur, said he aspires for a united Opposition and hopes Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would play his role to unify them.

The PPP leader said he had advised the PML-N to do "politics of tolerance".

"PML-N should also be happy for PPP's achievements," he said, referring to Yousaf Raza Gilani's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in Senate.

Praying Maulana Fazl recovers quickly, he said it was the JUI-F chief's responsibility as PDM's head to unite the Opposition parties against the government.

"Misrepresentation is not good for any party," he said, adding: "I don't believe any party needs to be persuaded [...] PDM was formed to bring down the government."

The PPP chairman told the Opposition parties that serious decisions must be taken in politics. "We do not wish to get into a fight with anyone."

Bilawal said as Shahbaz Sharif is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, keeping contact with him is inevitable.

"PPP aspires for Opposition parties to remain united and work together. If we don't, it will benefit Imran Khan. Even today, I think if we target the government instead of fighting among ourselves, we can achieve success."

Bilawal said through the "PTI-MF"  deal, Pakistan has lost its economic sovereignty, in reference to the government having approached the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance.

He said PPP strongly opposes the State Bank of Pakistan Ordinance — which aims to grant autonomy to the central bank.

The PPP chairman said Pakistan's economy has dwindled to a point where the country is ranked lower than Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Bilawal said no previous government had made life so tough for the people.

"Has there ever been such a confused prime minister in Pakistan?"

"Three years have passed, no one knows what the policy of the prime minister is," the PPP chairman said.


