Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ wedding lie exposed by body language expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial claim about their secret wedding has recently been dissected by a body language expert.

The claim was brought forward by Bruce Durham and in his video analysis, he suggests Meghan’s experiencing a "Pinocchio moment" with Oprah.

He was quoted telling The Mirror, "You’ll see she touches her nose, there’s almost an inhalation of breath so that’s the discomfort I’m getting already for something.”

He even dubbed Meghan’s hand gestures “very theatrical” because after all, "Biology doesn’t lie. Oh Meghan this is quite an interesting, evocative, maybe slightly inauthentic truth."

He later touched upon her "eye blocks" and explained, "Meghan is trying to disassociate herself from maybe - we have to be fair and balanced - the lie she is saying."

Referencing one of her hand movements in the chicken coop, Bruce claims, "In this particular phase as soon as she mentions the wedding she does this thing with her hand. It’s like she’s trying to be the orchestrator.”

"Doing this with her hand is really a peculiar thing. I remember when I got married, I don’t need a nudge to remember. There's this energetic gesture as if it's a trigger or cue to say, 'go along with it'."

Bruce also touched upon Prince Harry’s disengagement during the interview and admitted, "The moment Harry feels Oprah starting to look at him he disengages, he breaks eye contact. That is the cue here.”

“He doesn’t want to be part of the conversation, he feels that uncomfortable. Something went on in Harry’s head there that makes him feel uncomfortable enough to look away."