Saturday Apr 03 2021
Watch video featuring portraits from Kate Middleton's photo book

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Kate Middleton is launching a lockdown photo book. The book includes 100 portraits taken by the public, with photos depicting life under Britain's lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic that killed thousands of people in the country.

"I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing," said the Duchess of Cambridge while talking about the book.

"Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020' launches on May 7," according to Reuters.

According to the news agency, net proceeds from the sales will go to the national Portrait Gallery and the British mental health charity Mind.

Some of the portraits from Kate's book have been shown in Reuters video below.

Check out:



