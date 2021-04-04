Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Billie Eilish gets fans talking about her blonde hair

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

American singer Billie Eilish knows how to attract attention with her increasing popularity. Whatever she does or says instantly hits headlines globally. In recent days, her stylish new eye-skimming platinum blond hair is the reason for being in the news.

The 19-year-old pop diva has got people talking on Saturday about her as she interacted with her fans through her social media account making them ask questions.

Replying to a question about her blonde look, Billie Eilish said she began the process of lightening her locks months earlier. She told her social media fans that since mid-January, she had put her hair transformation under wraps.

A fan asked why she kept it a secret for so long. Replying to the question, Billie Eilish posted a picture of herself taken on January 16, and said, "'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish."

In the image, the singer can be seen flaunting a two-toned look: a platinum blonde on top that faded into a more red-leaning hue.

Eilish pointed out that her hair is "so healthy" after all the hassle of getting her light blonde colour.

"I wasn't expecting that at all. It's actually healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time.," she said proudly.

