Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and immediately isolated himself.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared the news with the fans.

In a statement, Akshay said “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he said.



He went on to say, “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.”

‘Back in action very soon,” the actor said before signing off.