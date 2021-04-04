Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli under home confinement after prison release

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

After Hollywood star Lori Loughlin’s release, her husband and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has also been released from federal prison facility in California.

The Associated Press reported that Giannulli is now under home confinement after he was released following his five-month sentence over the college admissions scandal.

Per the prison records, he is still a Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate and is under the jurisdiction of Long Beach RRM, which gives oversight for halfway houses in the Long Beach area of California.

Loughlin and Giannulli were said to have paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.

