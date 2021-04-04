Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Tunes Vs. Goons 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' releases first trailer

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Tunes Vs. Goons ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ releases first trailer

A new trailer for the classic Space Jam has just been released and its revived cast is gearing up for another Tunes vs. Goons battle with LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes cast.

The trailer starts off with a look into James’s high profile life with his pre-teen son who’s never allowed to “do me.”

A few seconds later however, they separate and get transported into opposite ends of the ‘Server-verse’ by its king. ‘King James’ is then forced to play a cut throat game of basketball with the “rejects.”

The film is set to release in theatres as well as HBO Max on the 16th of July 2021.

Check the trailer below:


