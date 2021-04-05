Can't connect right now! retry
Kendall Jenner looks like a butterfly as she shares new stunning pics

Kendall Jenner showed off her true beauty as she shared new snaps, looking stunning while frolicking around palm springs on Easter.

The 25-year-old supermodel's natural look will surely make you love her as she spread colours of her beauty around flowers in garden, cuddling up a hen.

The 'KUWTK' beauty delighted fans with her stunning looks in a dreamy new Easter Sunday Instagram.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was looking radiant as she rocked in pink floral dress while posing in high grass next to the Palm Springs.

Kendall also showed off her wild side in another photo where she cuddled up a live chicken.

Kendall Jenner enjoyed the moments with her sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian treated their kids to some very lavish holiday treats.

