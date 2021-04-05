Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart’s new photos as Princess Diana from ‘Spencer’ come afloat

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart has left the world shocked again with her transformation as Princess Diana for an upcoming film.

The latest pictures to have emerged from the sets of Spencer show the Twilight star emulating the late Princess of Wales with the resemblance between the two women leaving fans spellbound.

The now-viral shots feature the 30-year-old could be seen with two younger actors who played the parts of Diana and Prince Charles’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The actor could be seen rocking a casual look, wearing a pair of light-wash, high-waisted jeans, a t-shirt tucked in and oversized blazer paired with a baseball cap.

Earlier speaking about the project, Stewart had said, per People: "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.”

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood
Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter
Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea

Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea
The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021

The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021
SAG Award 2021: Anya Taylor wins over Nicole Kidman

SAG Award 2021: Anya Taylor wins over Nicole Kidman
Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet

Cher issues apology to the African American community over George Floyd tweet
Billie Eilish opens up on achieving her gorgeous new look

Billie Eilish opens up on achieving her gorgeous new look
Piers Morgan blasts Dan Walker in his new attack on rival

Piers Morgan blasts Dan Walker in his new attack on rival
Kendall Jenner looks like a butterfly as she shares new stunning pics

Kendall Jenner looks like a butterfly as she shares new stunning pics
'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman up for Screen Actors Guild honors

'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman up for Screen Actors Guild honors

Latest

view all