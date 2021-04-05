Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Mufti Taqi Usmani. Photo: File

Impression of superficial education at madrasas is due to ignorance, says religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

We ask and invite them to come and see the system of madrasas and then form an opinion, says Usmani.

Religious scholar says people unfamiliar with the system of madrasas "fall prey to propaganda".

KARACHI: People often base their opinions on the education system in madrassas on ignorance, says religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

He expressed the belief that people unfamiliar with the system of religious madrasas "fall prey to propaganda".

Usmani was speaking to a delegation of journalists and academics at the Darul Uloom Karachi. Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia spokesperson Maulana Talha Rehmani and examination committee member Maulana Rahat Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

He said people gave opinions about the education system of madrasas without seeing, observing and understanding it closely. “We ask and invite them to come and see the system of madrasas and then form an opinion,” the religious scholar said.



The religious scholar said that if after that, someone found any room for improvement in the affairs of the madrasas, they should inform the administration of the madrasas about it.

There is an impression in some circles that superficial education is provided in religious seminaries, he said, adding that such an impression is based on ignorance.

Madrasas have been imparting not only religious education but also modern sciences and specialisation in important topics, including jurisprudence and hadith, he said.