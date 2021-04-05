Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal Bhutto says, if needed, PPP ready to do Opposition alone

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses during condolence ceremony on the occasion of 42nd Death Anniversary of PPP Founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto held at Bhutto House in Naundero on Sunday, April 04, 2021.-APP 
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party was ready to join hands with the allies or to do opposition alone.
  • He says those who martyred Bhutto in fact murdered the dreams of the founding fathers and buried the future of Pakistani generations.
  • PPP chairman addresses a ceremony in connection with the 42nd death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

NAUDERO: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party was ready to join hands with the allies or to do opposition alone but they will not sit until they send this puppet government packing, The News reported on Monday.

The PPP chairman, while addressing a ceremony in connection with the 42nd death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, said that only "they [PPP] know how to run a movement in a democratic manner".

"[Despite] whatever had happened to us, we are ready to forget everything for the bigger cause. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto worked with the same people who tortured Asif Zardari and exiled her," the PPP leader recalled.

He said that 10 years later, PPP is sending Yousuf Raza Gilani back to parliament.

The same parties which disqualified Yousuf Raza Gilani have now voted for him to become the senator, he said.

Bilawal said those who martyred Bhutto in fact murdered the dreams of the founding fathers and buried the future of Pakistani generations.

"Pakistan would have been a welfare state with a vibrant economy and society, seen as a role-model Muslim country in the world, had Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto not been hanged," the PPP chairman maintained.

Read more: PDM to serve show-cause notices to PPP, ANP today

He said Bhutto was an iconic leader, who had laid the foundations for equitable economic, political, and democratic infrastructure. He added that the passing of the 1973 Constitution remains till today the greatest democratic achievement of this country. 

He said that the policies of Bhutto led to the establishment of huge industrial, economic and commercial ventures that revolutionised the country by redistributing wealth from the hands of a few to the many.

“It was unfortunate that dictator Zia overthrew Bhutto’s legitimately elected government and landed Pakistan into a quagmire of intolerance, extremism, and poverty,” he said.

“Dictators and their selected unguided missiles imposed on this nation subsequently destroyed the democratic, societal and economic fabric, decimating all gains of transferring power to the people by concentrating it back into the hands of a few,” he added. 

Bilawal aimed to carry on the mission of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, continuing the struggle for a strong, democratic, egalitarian, and progressive nation.

