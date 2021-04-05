Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Piers Morgan is still very disappointed about the way things finished at GMB because of Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan is all set to attack Meghan Markle and executives in ITV who caused him to step down from his job at Good Morning Britain when he sits down for an interview with Fox Nation.



"Piers won't be pulling any punches. He is still very disappointed about the way things finished at GMB," an insider said.

"For a while there was anger, but now that's switched to a determination - a determination to continue standing up for what he believes in."

"For a long time he felt certain people at ITV - not all - wanted him to tone down his style. But there was no chance of that. Piers wears his heart on his sleeve and in the end walking away became a point of principle," the source added to the Sun.

"Piers therefore thinks he has a duty to return to the screen and provide a voice for all the people who don't have the platform which he is lucky to occupy," the source added.