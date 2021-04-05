Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’

A former butler, well known for his 24 years of service to the crown recently weighed in on Prince Charles’s privileged lifestyle and the extent to which he is coddled by the Palace help.

The aide got candid with Express and admitted the prince has "grown up with such a privileged lifestyle" that he "doesn’t have the mechanics to choose for himself anymore.”



He added, “Everything is done for him. His pajamas are pressed every morning, so that they don’t have creases in them for the next day.”

“His shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, his underwear is folded in a certain way, the bath towel has to be placed in a certain position, the bath plug has to be in a certain position. The water temperature [for a bath] has to be just tepid and only half full.”

“Prince Charles does have his valet squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning. If anyone gets anything wrong, everybody is scolded.”