Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’

A former butler, well known for his 24 years of service to the crown recently weighed in on Prince Charles’s privileged lifestyle and the extent to which he is coddled by the Palace help.

The aide got candid with Express and admitted the prince has "grown up with such a privileged lifestyle" that he "doesn’t have the mechanics to choose for himself anymore.”

He added, “Everything is done for him. His pajamas are pressed every morning, so that they don’t have creases in them for the next day.”

“His shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, his underwear is folded in a certain way, the bath towel has to be placed in a certain position, the bath plug has to be in a certain position. The water temperature [for a bath] has to be just tepid and only half full.”

“Prince Charles does have his valet squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning. If anyone gets anything wrong, everybody is scolded.”

More From Entertainment:

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life
Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled
DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune

Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune
Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Latest

view all