Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Prince William has been blasted over his latest message on climate change in which he urged the general public to change their ways in order to be more climate-friendly. 

In a video message, the Duke of Cambridge spoke at the Conservation International Gala in which he said that the next decade will be “one of our greatest tests” and called for humanity to “reset our relationship with nature and our trajectory as a species” in a bid to dodge a climate disaster.

While many praised the Duke’s efforts he was also called out for double-standards as members of the royal family often travel on private jets and gas-guzzling cars.

“Prince William wants to reset the trajectory banning petrol cars and stopping foreign travel. So it’s OK for them to drive around in Range Rovers, Rolls Royces, and take private flights," one Twitter user wrote. 

"Let’s all tip our hats when we ride by the rich in their cars, on our bikes."

Another user wrote: "Out of date and out of touch.

"His dad just flew to Greece in a pandemic to lay a wreath. Time for reform."

More From Entertainment:

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life
Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled
DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune

Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune
Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all
Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother

Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother

Latest

view all