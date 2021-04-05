Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK

Prince Harry has once again been bashed for his decision to leave “nothing behind” in the UK.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Sarah Vine. She told Express, "In truth, he's left behind none of the trappings of privilege. And the 'authenticity' is just a veneer. “

“The reality is he's leveraged every last ounce of his status to the maximum, using it to obtain lucrative contracts with Netflix, Spotify and others.”

"He lives in a home as lavish as any he grew up in, and he still rubs shoulders with royalty, albeit of the Hollywood kind. All while expecting us to think he's somehow 'keeping it real'.”

"The joy of the old Harry is that he was never that self-conscious wannabe pretending to be something he wasn't. Yes, he was a honking Sloane and a bit of a prat at times – but he was at least unselfconsciously himself, and that is why we loved him so much, for all his faults. This fellow on the beach: I've no idea who he is."

More From Entertainment:

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life
Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Queen makes sure ‘staff remember their place’ within the Palace

Queen makes sure ‘staff remember their place’ within the Palace
Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’

Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’
The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled
DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

Latest

view all