Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Renowned lyricist Katy Perry recently let fans in on her decision to ‘quit shaving’ after becoming a mother to infant Daisy Dove Bloom.

The singer revealed the decision amid giving praise to a singer for their ‘angelic voice’ on American Idol.

There she was quoted saying, “It is other worldly, angelic. As a new mother I don't have very much time so I've quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing."

To prove it Perry even lifted her legs up on the table and her Luke Bryan confirm, "She literally has leg hair!”

