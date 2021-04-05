Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

A prayer vigil will be held for rapper DMX on Monday outside the New York hospital where he continues to fight for his life on life support after suffering from a heart attack.

The Associated Press reported that the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will be holding the event outside of White Plains Hospital at 5pm. 

DMX is now experiencing "lung and brain failure [with] no brain activity".

According to Buzzfeed News, the rapper’s manager Nakia Walker said that the 50-year-old, whose real name is Earl Simmons is in "a vegetative state" as family members are "just praying".

His attorney Murray Richman spoke to CNN saying that the rapper was taken to a local hospital on Friday around 11PM.

While he said that the reason for his heart attack is unknown, sources told TMZ that the he had overdosed on drugs.

The sources also added that paramedics attempted to resuscitate him for over half an hour but because his brain became deprived of oxygen, it has left a severe impact on his condition where doctors have cautioned that he may not live.

One family source said, "It's not looking good."

Furthermore, an official statement from the rapper's rep outlined his condition to be "critical".

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the statement read.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need." 

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled
DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune

Prince Harry touches on claim he inherited Queen Mother's £70million fortune
Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all
Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother

Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother

Latest

view all