DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

A prayer vigil will be held for rapper DMX on Monday outside the New York hospital where he continues to fight for his life on life support after suffering from a heart attack.

The Associated Press reported that the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will be holding the event outside of White Plains Hospital at 5pm.

DMX is now experiencing "lung and brain failure [with] no brain activity".

According to Buzzfeed News, the rapper’s manager Nakia Walker said that the 50-year-old, whose real name is Earl Simmons is in "a vegetative state" as family members are "just praying".

His attorney Murray Richman spoke to CNN saying that the rapper was taken to a local hospital on Friday around 11PM.

While he said that the reason for his heart attack is unknown, sources told TMZ that the he had overdosed on drugs.

The sources also added that paramedics attempted to resuscitate him for over half an hour but because his brain became deprived of oxygen, it has left a severe impact on his condition where doctors have cautioned that he may not live.

One family source said, "It's not looking good."

Furthermore, an official statement from the rapper's rep outlined his condition to be "critical".

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the statement read.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."