Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Easter with her beau Travis Barker

Travis Barker rang in the Easter celebrations with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in Palm Springs, California.

This was made apparent with matriarch Kris Jenner’s Instagram post where she gifted her family personalised golf bags with clubs.

In the caption she made sure to mention the Blink-12 drummer saying that he along with the Poosh founder’s ex Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kris’ beau Corey Gamble were already in the field taking a swing with their new gift.

"Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient," Kris captioned the post.

The post did not go unnoticed as Travis, who was first romantically linked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in January replied: "Happy Easter Thank you."





Meanwhile Kourtney took to her Instagram story where she could be seen with her golf bag which she captioned: "I have a new hobby."