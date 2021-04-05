Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
COVID-19: Sindh govt to vaccinate prisoners above age 50 from April 7

Image showing multiple vials of COVID-19 vaccine. For representation only. Photo: File.
  • Sindh govt has decided to start vaccinating prisoners above the age of 50 starting Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
  • According to Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, the move cannot be further delayed as the prison population is one of the most vulnerable sections of society. 
  • The vaccination driver will be implemented all over Sindh during which 2,532 prisoners will be vaccinated.

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department will begin vaccinating prisoners over the age of 50 starting from Wednesday, April 7, 2021, a statement issued in this regard said Monday.

This vaccination drive is designed to specifically benefit those who are in prison as this section of society is highly vulnerable and neglected, the statement said.

The announcement was made by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho during a press conference on March 30, 2021, during which it was said that the registration of prisoners over the age of 50 would begin across the province soon. 

However, Dr Pechuho has decided that in order to ensure every vulnerable demographic is vaccinated as rapidly as possible, the population in prisons cannot be ignored and the move cannot be further delayed.

Therefore, the drive to vaccinate prisoners over the age of 50 against COVID-19 will kick-start on April 7, 2021. The vaccination driver will be implemented all over Sindh during which 2,532 prisoners will be vaccinated, the statement said.

