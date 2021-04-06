Chrissy Teigen is letting go of the societal pressures of dieting

'I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come,' Teigen shared

American fashion icon and author Chrissy Teigen is sharing details about how she is now putting her mind over her body and letting go of the idea of dieting.

The supermodel, 35, spoke to People magazine about the drawbacks of dieting and how she enjoys whatever she wishes to eat.

"I've thrown all of that out of the window,” said the author of two cookbooks.

“I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come,” she said, adding that she is stepping towards what’s “going to make [her] happy.”

"I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

"I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I've been trying to figure that out for so so long,” she said.

"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that,” she added.