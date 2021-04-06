Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen is letting go of the societal pressures of dieting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

'I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come,' Teigen shared

American fashion icon and author Chrissy Teigen is sharing details about how she is now putting her mind over her body and letting go of the idea of dieting.

The supermodel, 35, spoke to People magazine about the drawbacks of dieting and how she enjoys whatever she wishes to eat.

"I've thrown all of that out of the window,” said the author of two cookbooks.

“I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come,” she said, adding that she is stepping towards what’s “going to make [her] happy.”

"I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

"I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I've been trying to figure that out for so so long,” she said.

"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson moves into his own nest

Pete Davidson moves into his own nest

Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t been vaccinated yet

Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t been vaccinated yet
God of Mischief teams up with a mustachioed Owen Wilson in new ‘Loki’ trailer

God of Mischief teams up with a mustachioed Owen Wilson in new ‘Loki’ trailer

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's snowy getaway

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's snowy getaway
Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial
Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying about his dad won't fund him'

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying about his dad won't fund him'
Channing Tatum no longer fears his ‘girl-dad’ status

Channing Tatum no longer fears his ‘girl-dad’ status
Benedict Cumberbatch says he will 'plead' with Biden to shut down Guantanamo

Benedict Cumberbatch says he will 'plead' with Biden to shut down Guantanamo

Miley Cyrus over the moon as her ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify

Miley Cyrus over the moon as her ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Prince Harry demands royal family apologises to Meghan Markle for ill treatment

Prince Harry demands royal family apologises to Meghan Markle for ill treatment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'shameless' as another bombshell claim unravels

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'shameless' as another bombshell claim unravels

Piers Morgan claims Diana would be ‘horrified to see William, Harry at loggerheads

Piers Morgan claims Diana would be ‘horrified to see William, Harry at loggerheads

Latest

view all