Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's snowy getaway

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her snowy getaway with her man Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared multiple photos of her Utah vacation which features her kids, her man and his kids.

In the snaps the Poosh founder can be seen hanging out with the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter Alabana Luella and 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Furthermore, Travis also took to Instagram to share snaps from the adventure. 

Take a look:




More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying his dad won't fund him'

Piers Morgan blasts Prince Harry: 'Crying his dad won't fund him'
Benedict Cumberbatch says he will 'plead' with Biden to shut down Guantanamo

Benedict Cumberbatch says he will 'plead' with Biden to shut down Guantanamo

Miley Cyrus over the moon as her ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify

Miley Cyrus over the moon as her ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Prince Harry demands royal family apologises to Meghan Markle for ill treatment

Prince Harry demands royal family apologises to Meghan Markle for ill treatment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'shameless' as another bombshell claim unravels

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'shameless' as another bombshell claim unravels

Piers Morgan claims Diana would be ‘horrified to see William, Harry at loggerheads

Piers Morgan claims Diana would be ‘horrified to see William, Harry at loggerheads
Millie Bobby Brown shares her struggles of growing up under the spotlight

Millie Bobby Brown shares her struggles of growing up under the spotlight
Monarchy 'white institution' that failed 'beautiful Meghan Markle,' claims academic

Monarchy 'white institution' that failed 'beautiful Meghan Markle,' claims academic

John Cena thanks BTS Army for rescuing him during a dark phase of his life

John Cena thanks BTS Army for rescuing him during a dark phase of his life
When Queen Elizabeth broke royal tradition to support Meghan Markle's acting career

When Queen Elizabeth broke royal tradition to support Meghan Markle's acting career

Piers Morgan accuses Harry and Meghan of 'lying on a global scale' in new attack

Piers Morgan accuses Harry and Meghan of 'lying on a global scale' in new attack
Chris Hemsworth gets candid about unhealthy body transformation techniques

Chris Hemsworth gets candid about unhealthy body transformation techniques

Latest

view all