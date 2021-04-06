Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's snowy getaway

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her snowy getaway with her man Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared multiple photos of her Utah vacation which features her kids, her man and his kids.

In the snaps the Poosh founder can be seen hanging out with the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter Alabana Luella and 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Furthermore, Travis also took to Instagram to share snaps from the adventure.

