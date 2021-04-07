Lizzo says she loves "hilarious" Jimin of BTS

American singer Lizzo said she is a great fan of Korean music band BTS. Both the greatest music acts in the world employ their music to convey the messages of self-love and acceptance.

Earlier, it was the BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who acknowledged that they are great Lizzo fans. Reciprocating the respect from the Korean musicians, the 32-year-old rapper said in a recent Instagram Live that she is a fan of the Korean band.

The singer took questions from her fans on April 4. One of her fans questioned her if she likes BTS. Lizzo straight up said, “‘Do you like BTS?’ I do like BTS.”

“My sister loves, my sister is in the ARMY and she introduced me to BTS.”

The Truth Hurts hitmaker showered praise on BTS, saying, “I think they’re extremely talented. It’s mind blowing. And funny when you like really get to know everyone’s individual personalities.”

Lizzo made a special mention of Jimin, saying, ““I love Jimin.”



“I think Jimin is hilarious. And like, fierce. And beautiful.”

Watch Lizzo's reactions when she first heard BTS music in 2019:







