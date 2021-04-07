Bella Thorne flaunts engagement ring on a date with fiance Ben Mascolo

American singer and actress Bella Thorne seemed excited when the Sweetest Feeling hitmaker flashed her engagement ring to media while on a day out with her beau.

It was the singer’s first public outing after she got engaged with 27-year-old Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo on March 20.

During their day out, the 23-year-old actress was dressed in a shimmering green bustier and skintight pants. While posing for cameras, Bella Thorne showed off her dazzling engagement ring.

The Shake It Up alum was seen wearing glittering silver pumps and accessorized her appearance with matching bracelets, rings and a necklace adorned with green stones.

Bella Thorne complemented her look of fiery red hair with green eyeshadow.

The pair started dating in April 2019 and announced the engagement in March 2021.



