entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian makes her debut on exclusive global list of billionaires

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Kim Kardashian has reportedly made her debut on the exclusive global list of billionaires one year after her younger sister Kylie Jenner fell off it.

The reality TV star's money, according to Forbes, comes from TV income and endorsement deals as well as her two lifestyle brands.

The Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star saw her wealth jump more than $200 million just since October from a worth of $780 million last autumn to $1 billion this spring, the magazine estimated.

The mother-of-four launched KKW Beauty in 2017 with an aim to to release cosmetic products in partnership with her four famous sisters that were heavily promoted through social media - Kardashian West alone has 69.7 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram followers.

The 40-year-old's most recent project, Skims, launched in 2019 to offer underwear and loungewear in the founder's signature minimalist style, a move that proved lucrative during the work-from-home era.

Kim Kardashian, who owns a majority stake, has not disclosed revenue figures. Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian family empire, fell out of the Forbes rankings in 2020 .

