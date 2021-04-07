Pakistan, Russian FMs to hold delegation-level talks in Islamabad today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov during a meeting. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ShahMehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will hold delegation-level talks in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Russian foreign minister is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Both officials will discuss further deepening of multi-faceted bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, the Russian foreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries.

Islamabad and Moscow enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.

Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

In a tweet, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Russian foreign minister's visit is in line with the commitment of Islamabad and Moscow to further strengthen their bilateral ties and deepening the growing bonds of cooperation and collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry, in an official statement about Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan, said Pakistan is an important foreign policy partner of Russia and fruitful interaction is maintained at international organisations, primarily in the UN and its specialised agencies.

It said the cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad is based on similarity of positions on most of the problems of the world community, including issues of strategic stability and countering terrorism.