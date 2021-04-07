Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first Netflix project 'Heart of Invictus' would reportedly focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.

The The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming series will provide sick, injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.



Harry will reportedly appear on camera and serve as an executive producer. The producers of the Oscar-winning short documentary The White Helmets will direct and produce the series.



The multi-episode documentary series is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions revealed that the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organisers as they prepare for the event.