entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato preaches message of self-love: 'I deserve the best kind of love'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

'I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel amazing,' said Demi Lovato 

Demi Lovato explained what the concept of self-love means for her. The Disney alum stressed on the importance of keeping yourself the utmost priority. 

Speaking with fans for iHeartRadio's Album Release Party for her new song Dancing With the Devil, Lovato said, "What I learned about myself while writing this album is that I'm a catch," the 28-year-old told PEOPLE magazine. 

"I deserve the best kind of love. I hope that everyone that listens to this album can say the same thing for themselves." 

She added, "And I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel absolutely amazing. This album helped me fall in love with myself because I've never been able to really feel super confident and stable on my own." 

In the track, the Heart Attack singer talks about cutting past lovers out of her life. 

 "This is the first time in my life where I am single and alone and I feel happier than ever before, even happier than some relationships I've been in," Lovato said in the iHeartRadio conversation. 

"It's been a really cool process getting to know myself." "I learned that I'm a catch and I deserve someone great and I'm gonna wait until I find them," she added.

