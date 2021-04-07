Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has urged her fans to wear mask amid rising coronavirus cases and take it seriously.



In her video message on World Health Day, the Baazigar actress said “Happy World Health Day. Please mask up guys, take it seriously, take your health seriously.”

She posted the video with caption “Mask up | Stay home | Stay safe” with a masked emoji.

Previously, Shilpa, who is an avid social media user, shared a post on discipline.

She said “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.”

“Anybody can set a goal, chalk in a plan of action, and decide to bring about a change from ‘tomorrow’ (why tomorrow, but TODAY!) But, the most important quality to have is the discipline to act on the said goals and plan of action.”

“Once you’re disciplined enough to get fit or start a business, or work towards any goal for a better tomorrow; you win half the battle right there. When you give your best to your dreams, you achieve more than you set out to. It is always better to have tried and failed, than to have NOT tried at all,” she concluded.