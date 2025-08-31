Pakistan Idol auditions: Karachi sets new record with enthusiastic participation

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

KARACHI: After Sukkur, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s biggest musical show, Pakistan Idol, reached Karachi, where the auditions turned into a record-breaking spectacle, stunning both organisers and fans.

From early morning, long queues stretched outside the Arts Council as excited boys and girls waited for their turn to showcase their vocal talent. The city’s passion for music created a festive atmosphere, with the venue echoing all day with songs and melodies.

The show will be aired first on Geo TV.

A special highlight of the Karachi auditions was the participation of two visually impaired contestants, Mehak and Noor Afshan, whose soulful performances captivated everyone. Mehak, trained in classical music, impressed the judges with her refined command of melody and rhythm. Contestants performed in multiple languages, including Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Saraiki, and Brahui, reflecting Pakistan’s cultural diversity. Many participants could be seen rehearsing with guitars in hand, while others relied on years of vocal training and practice.

Students, aspiring singers, and even professional performers joined in large numbers, presenting powerful and melodious performances that left the judges amazed.

Organisers declared the Karachi auditions the most vibrant and memorable so far, predicting that several of the city’s voices will shine on the grand stage of Pakistan Idol.

Music enthusiasts added that the event proved Karachi is not only the “city of lights” but also the city of music lovers, brimming with young talent capable of making Pakistan proud on the world stage.

The Arts Council resonated from morning till evening with soulful tunes and energetic performances, marking the Karachi auditions as a historic and unforgettable chapter in the journey of Pakistan Idol.