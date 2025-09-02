Veteran actor Anwar Ali passes away in Lahore at 71

Late actor Anwar Ali performing in a play. — Screengrab via Geo News

Veteran Pakistani television and stage actor Anwar Ali passed away on Monday in Lahore at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness.

Family sources confirmed that Ali had been suffering from lung, kidney and heart ailments. His condition deteriorated on Sunday, after which he was shifted to hospital, where he later passed away.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Tuesday) after Zuhr at Model Town Link Road, Lahore.

Ali was a celebrated comedian and performer, with a career spanning more than four decades.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over Ali’s passing and paid tribute to his artistic services.

He said that Ali’s contribution to the arts would always be remembered.

The president also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for their patience.

His memorable roles in popular dramas such as Sona Chandi, Janjal Pura, Nishani (1979) and Khuda Bakhsh (1989) cemented his place in the country’s television history.

In later years, he became a familiar face on comedy talk shows, notably Khabarnaak (2010).