Court sends Hassan Zahid to jail in Samiya Hijab abduction case

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood turns down physical remand request of police in abduction case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

September 12, 2025

This collage shows social media influencer Samiya Hijab and Hassan Zahid, who is accused of attempting abduction. — Instagram/@_samiyashianz_
A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday sent Hassan Zahid to jail on judicial remand in the Samia Hijab abduction case.

Zahid was produced before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood, where police sought a five-day physical remand for further investigation.

However, the court dismissed the police request and sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

The latest development comes days after the Islamabad court dismissed Zahid's bail plea in the abduction case.

He currently faces two cases registered at Shalimar Police Station.

The Islamabad-based social media influencer had alleged that Zahid — with whom she had been in a relationship — had been harassing her for months with threats and demands to marry him.

In a video posted on Instagram, where she has a following of nearly 850,000, she claimed he appeared outside her residence, grabbed her phone, and tried to force her into his car.

“My mother was ill, my brother wasn’t home. When I stepped outside, he snatched my mobile, sat in his car, and forced me in as well,” Samiya, who is also a popular face on TikTok, said.

Hijab appealed to Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for protection, while praising the police for registering her complaint and moving quickly.

