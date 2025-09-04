Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Bengali debut strikes a chord with fans

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bengali singer Rubayyat Jahan. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan and Bangladesh’s cultural ties just got a melodious boost as world-renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice to a Bengali song for the very first time — and fans can’t stop praising it.

Rahat teamed up with celebrated Bengali singer Rubayyat Jahan for a soulful duet titled Tumi Amar Prem Piyasha. The composition and arrangement were crafted by music director Raja Kaasheff, who encouraged Rahat to take on the challenge of singing in Bengali.

Listeners have been captivated by Rahat’s flawless pronunciation and emotive rendition. The line “Ele tumi moner gobire, janbe tumar ami ke” (Come, you will know who I am in your heart) has drawn special praise, with many fans saying Rahat sounded like a seasoned Bengali vocalist.

Speaking to Geo News, Raja Kaasheff — who has previously collaborated with icons like Asha Bhosle and Adnan Sami — said Rahat’s performance has left a lasting impression.

“His precious singing has created a remarkable impact on me and music lovers alike,” he said.

Rubayyat Jahan revealed that Rahat wrote the Bengali lyrics in Urdu script to perfect his delivery. “Singing alongside him was a great honour,” she said.

The duet is being celebrated as a milestone in South Asian music, bringing together the rich traditions of Pakistan’s qawwali and Bangladesh’s melodious heritage.