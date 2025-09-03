Samiya Hijab attempted abduction: Suspect secures bail in one case

This collage shows social media influencer Samiya Hijab and Hassan Zahid, who is accused of attempting abduction. — Instagram/@_samiyashianz_

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to suspect Hassan Zahid in one of the cases launched against him in connection with harassing and attempting to kidnap social media influencer Samiya Hijab.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Aamir Zia accepted Zahid’s bail petition against surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

The suspect, however, remains in five-day physical remand in another case registered at Shalimar Police Station.

Zahid is nominated in two cases on charges of "harassment, assault, abduction, and threats to life" over the complaint of the Islamabad-based influencer Samiya.

She had alleged two days ago that Zahid attempted to abduct her outside her house, in an incident that prompted swift action by the capital city police, resulting in the arrest of the purported kidnapper within 24 hours.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the suspect’s counsel urged the court to grant his client bail, arguing that Zahid was innocent in the kidnapping case. At this, the court approved his bail and fixed September 9 for arguments on his pre-arrest bail plea.

In a video posted on Instagram, Hijab said the suspect, identified by her as Zahid from Lahore, had been harassing her for months with threats and demands to marry him.

She claimed the suspect appeared outside her residence, grabbed her phone, and tried to force her into his car.

The influencer invoked the recent murder of teenage TikToker Sana, who was killed in Islamabad earlier this year after reportedly rejecting a proposal, saying: “Before this, my friend Sana died for the same reason — because of rejecting [a proposal]. I do not want to become Sana.”

Hijab, who is a popular face on TikTok, appealed to Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi for protection, while praising the police for registering her complaint and moving quickly.

According to the police, they have to recover the weapon used by the accused to threaten Samiya, two cars used for the crime, a mobile phone, and Rs45,000 cash, which he stole from the influencer as per her allegations.

Shalimar police officials said that it was an intolerable act that someone tried to force an individual and attempt abduction.

In a follow-up video, she confirmed that she had undergone a medical examination that verified evidence of physical assault. She said officers had been deployed outside her house for security after she reported fresh death threats from the suspect.