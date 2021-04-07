Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Prince Harry calmed ‘terrified’ Prince William before his wedding with Kate Middleton

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Prior to a wedge being driven between the two, Prince William and Prince Harry had shared a loving bond.

Reports have revealed that the Duke of Cambridge right before he married Kate Middleton in 2011 had a tête-à-tête with his little brother to calm his nerves.

This was disclosed by OK! Magazine as it revealed that the groom was “terrified of fluffing his lines” the night before the big royal wedding.

According to the report, Harry had tried calming his brother down by telling him some jokes.

Later on, per the portal, at the ceremony, Harry was believed to have told William after Kate’s entrance: “Well, she’s here now – and she looks beautiful, I can tell you that!”

This comes after reports of William and Harry putting aside their differences for their mother Princess Diana’s statue unveiling on her birth anniversary this year. 

