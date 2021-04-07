Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation with immediate effect

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

A couple of Pakistani footballers play the sport. Photo: AFP

  • FIFA suspends Pakistan after takeover by Syed Asfhaq Shah group
  • The group has wrested control of the Pakistan Football Federation from the Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA
  • The Ashfaq group had ignored warnings by FIFA to hand over PFF's control to the Normalisation Committee

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Wednesday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) after a group led by Syed Ashfaq Shah took over the PFF's control from the Normalisation Committee, appointed by the world governing body, which was being led by Haroon Malik.

A statement by FIFA said that the bureau of the FIFA Council suspended the PFF with immediate effect due to third-party interference, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.

“This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah,” it said.

The group, led by Syed Ashfaq Shah, had stormed into PFF headquarters last month, forcing Haroon Malik and the normalisation committee to vacate the office and the PFF control.

FIFA had termed the takeover illegal and issued an ultimatum that the committee should be handed over the PFF control by March 31 otherwise Pakistan could be suspended from its membership.

The Ashfaq group had ignored the deadline and had announced to continue working from the PFF headquarters.

Following the refusal by Ashfaq group, the bureau of the Council has decided to suspend the PFF.

“This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that the PFF’s premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance,” FIFA said.

