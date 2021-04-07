Can't connect right now! retry
Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'

'I have contracted Covid-19 once again. Don't know if I’ll survive or not,' Jawad Ahmad tweeted

Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad revealed he has contracted coronavirus again, after testing positive for it last November. 

The Dosti hitmaker took to Twitter to share his diagnosis with fans. 

In an alarming message, Ahmad said he is not sure if he will withstand the ordeal of the virus this time around. 

“I have contracted Covid-19 once again. Don't know if I’ll survive or not," he tweeted. 

“Yes, I’ve enough money for its treatment if it gets worse,but truth is that it is no more fun to just keep living in this world full of poverty, helplessness and deprivation," Ahmad added, on a scary note. 

To conclude, he wrote, “One needs to change it [this world] before going to heaven.”

Earlier, Ahmad battled the virus during the second wave, after which he urged everyone to follow the precautions diligently. 

He had isolated himself after contracting the infectious disease while requesting to the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly.

