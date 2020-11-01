Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Jawad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Jawad Ahmad has isolated himself after contracting the infectious disease / File photo 

Famed Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The singer has isolated himself after contracting the infectious disease and is taking all precautionary measures.

The Dosti hit maker, 50, urged his fans and followers to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and to curtail the spread of the disease. He also urged the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly.

The news of Ahmad’s diagnosis comes only days after actor Usman Muktar announced that his coronavirus test result had come out positive. 

More From Entertainment:

Eminem's latest video proves the rapper isn't oblivious to what's happening in US

Eminem's latest video proves the rapper isn't oblivious to what's happening in US

Andrew Cuomo responds to claims of 'ghosting' Chelsea Handler

Andrew Cuomo responds to claims of 'ghosting' Chelsea Handler
Prince Philip 'disappointed' with Prince Charles’s marital failure: report

Prince Philip 'disappointed' with Prince Charles’s marital failure: report
Prince Charles struggles to cope without baby Archie this Christmas

Prince Charles struggles to cope without baby Archie this Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's attempt at 'breaking taboos' could end royal ties

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's attempt at 'breaking taboos' could end royal ties
Zendaya wasn’t ‘connecting to anything’ before ‘Euphoria’ role came along

Zendaya wasn’t ‘connecting to anything’ before ‘Euphoria’ role came along
Kim Kardashian overcomes her spider fears as she celebrates Halloween with kids?

Kim Kardashian overcomes her spider fears as she celebrates Halloween with kids?
Ellen DeGeneres’s ‘superhero’ costume backfires as internet calls her a ‘supervillain’

Ellen DeGeneres’s ‘superhero’ costume backfires as internet calls her a ‘supervillain’
‘Meghan Markle’s privacy case could be very damaging for royal family’

‘Meghan Markle’s privacy case could be very damaging for royal family’
Anne Hathaway’s son flabbergasted over what mom does for a living

Anne Hathaway’s son flabbergasted over what mom does for a living
Sophie Turner gears up to voice Princess Charlotte in royal series ‘The Prince’

Sophie Turner gears up to voice Princess Charlotte in royal series ‘The Prince’
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s lives as ‘spares’ have been ‘cursed’

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s lives as ‘spares’ have been ‘cursed’

Latest

view all