Jawad Ahmad tests positive for coronavirus

Jawad Ahmad has isolated himself after contracting the infectious disease / File photo

Famed Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The singer has isolated himself after contracting the infectious disease and is taking all precautionary measures.

The Dosti hit maker, 50, urged his fans and followers to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and to curtail the spread of the disease. He also urged the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly.

The news of Ahmad’s diagnosis comes only days after actor Usman Muktar announced that his coronavirus test result had come out positive.