Angelina Jolie fights wildfires for ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021
Angelina Jolie’s brand new silver screen release in the Marvel’s Eternals has her fending off wildfires single handedly.
For those unversed, the movie is based upon a novel by Michael Koryta and goes by the same name Those Who Wish Me Dead.
According to Entertainment Weekly Jolie is set to work alongside Australian actor Finn Little, a traumatized 12-year-old struck in the wilderness when a wildfire begins.
Those Who Wish Me Dead will release in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously by 14th Mat 2021.