‘Gilmore Girls’ age-old debate settled by Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia

Hollywood stars Jared Padalecki and Milo Ventimiglia’s hot takes on the ultimate Gilmore Girls debate have officially been revealed.



Team Dean Forrester or Jess Mariano? After being asked the burning question about who Rory Gilmore should have ended up with on the comedy drama, they both agreed on one thing: Not with Logan Huntzberger.

During a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Heroes actor explained how he and Jared both stan their on-screen rivals.

The debate about Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends was brought up when a sign was spotted in Milo’s Zoom video, saying “I Love Dean 4 Ever.”

Explaining the hand-written sign, the This is Us star said: "It says, 'I Love Dean 4 Ever.' And that's the certificate you get when you're nominated for an Emmy.”

"Is that rubbing it in his face?" asked Fallon.

"No, no, not at all. Jared and I are really good friends and I made the sign for some photograph that somebody was looking for online or something,” Milo explained.

"I made the sign and after I made it, I just said, 'Let me hang onto this because this is cool,' and I literally stuck it right onto my Emmy notification that was on the wall,” he said.

After seeing the love Milo gave to his Gilmore Girls character, Jared turned to Instagram with a sign on his own alongside a little trophy, which read: “I heart Jess 4 Ever.”

"Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!! Little bit of @michaelmuller7 ,little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love! TWINSIES! (Well, I don’t have an Emmy nomination, but I DO have a “Best Body” trophy that was worth every dollar @genpadalecki paid for it on Hollywood & Vine)," the Supernatural star wrote in the caption.

