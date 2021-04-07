Can't connect right now! retry
Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

American actress Keke Palmer has opened up about her struggles she faced when she when she was a child actor.

Speaking on InStyle's Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the 27-year-old said that her emotions were disregarded which often left her misunderstood.

"At a young age in the child entertainer world, your emotions are always the last thing that people care about," she said. 

"I think you get really quickly into being a people-pleaser and trying to be everything that everybody wants you to be. And so I think in a lot of that, you end up being misunderstood. When you're not always being agreeable, you're a brat."

"It's always been a bit of a thing for me because people have had all these expectations of who they want me to be at a very young age: how they want me to act and how they want me to respond. I've fought a lot of that most of my adult life, and I'm still new into my adult life."

