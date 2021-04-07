Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Piers Morgan refuses to buy any of Meghan Markle’s comments against the royal family and admits he would present “harder questions” to the former royal if they ever were to speak.

In his interview with Extra the royal commentator admitted, "I would say to Meghan Markle, ‘Look, sit down with me with your husband for an equally long interview ... and let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims.”

"But let me ask you a wider question, which is this: If you hate the royal family that much, why do you keep your royal titles? Why do you keep calling yourself the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Why would you do that if it's just not to make millions and millions of dollars? And playing the victim as you do is, frankly, nauseating."

