Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the key to a successful marriage after 18 years of wedded bliss.

The couple got candid with People magazine and Kimberly was the first to chime in and say, "Our greatest hits. We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs. That's a big part of our relationship—focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play."

Later on into the conversation, Brad joined in and gushed over what he loves most about his wife by claiming, "You keep our house afloat — seeing you give birth to two kids and raise a third is amazing. And you try to do the right thing all the time."

Even Kimberly joined in and gave fans the inside scoop into her husband’s “gigantic heart” for“all creatures, great and small.”

She referenced the time a torrential rain flooded Nashville and admitted her husband rushed out into the rain to make sure a nest of goose eggs survived.

Before concluding the interview, however, Brad made it clear that, "There's no substitute for memories and time and having experienced all of this together."