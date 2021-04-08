Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner left fans awe-struck as they showed off their toned figure during their appearance in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Kendall and Hailey mesmerised fans with their gorgeous appearance in the town, putting their model figures on display to attract massive applause.



Kendall donned a chocolate brown sports bra and leggings ensemble on her way to a private Pilates session with gorgeous Hailey, who was looking equally hot in a black triangle top which put her chiseled abs in the spotlight.

Both the models wore face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Hailey and Kendall are huge fans of Pilates, opening up about her exercise, Justin's sweetheart said: 'Exercise keeps my mind and my body really healthy,'adding that 'I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape, because it's very elongating.'