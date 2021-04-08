Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sonu Sood receives first jab of coronavirus vaccine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Sonu Sood got vaccinated against coronavirus on Wednesday

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been playing an active role in helping the needy and destitute amid COVID-19 pandemic, got vaccinated against the novel virus on Wednesday. 

Sood received the first shot of his vaccine in Amritsar, Punjab and joined the likes of celebrities like Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever who got the vaccine earlier. 

Along with getting the vaccine, Sood launched a humanitarian relief initiative called 'Sanjeevani,' which encourages people to get vaccinated and educates them about the impacts of the virus. 

He also spoke at the launch of the initiative aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19 in India.

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan leaves tongues wagging in latest snap

Ayeza Khan leaves tongues wagging in latest snap
Minal Khan leaves jaws dropped in latest post

Minal Khan leaves jaws dropped in latest post
Cancer-stricken Naila Jaffrery asked me to write a play for her: Anwar Maqsood

Cancer-stricken Naila Jaffrery asked me to write a play for her: Anwar Maqsood
Katrina Kaif to rejoin sets of ‘Tiger 3’ at end of April after Covid-19 diagnosis?

Katrina Kaif to rejoin sets of ‘Tiger 3’ at end of April after Covid-19 diagnosis?
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı reaches three million followers on Instagram

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kıratlı reaches three million followers on Instagram
Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style

Dia Mirza flaunts her baby bump as she steps out in style
Saba Qamar ousts herself as a BTS fan:

Saba Qamar ousts herself as a BTS fan: "Life goes on no matter what guys!'
Iqra Aziz addresses relationship dynamic with Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz addresses relationship dynamic with Yasir Hussain
Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey

Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey
Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress

Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress
Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'

Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Latest

view all