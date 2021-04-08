Sonu Sood receives first jab of coronavirus vaccine

Sonu Sood got vaccinated against coronavirus on Wednesday

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been playing an active role in helping the needy and destitute amid COVID-19 pandemic, got vaccinated against the novel virus on Wednesday.

Sood received the first shot of his vaccine in Amritsar, Punjab and joined the likes of celebrities like Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever who got the vaccine earlier.

Along with getting the vaccine, Sood launched a humanitarian relief initiative called 'Sanjeevani,' which encourages people to get vaccinated and educates them about the impacts of the virus.

He also spoke at the launch of the initiative aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19 in India.

