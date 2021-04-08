IG asks officers to ensure security during NA 75 Daska by-poll

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani. File photo

LAHORE: Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday about the security plan of by-elections of the national and provincial assemblies in Sialkot and Khushab.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, DIG Establishment II-Maqsood Al-Hassan, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, RPO Sargodha, Gujranwala and concerned DPOs among other officers.

Addressing the meeting, Ghani said that it is an important national responsibility for which supervisory officers of Punjab Police should not spare any effort in security measures as per the instructions issued by the Election Commission.

He further said that all available resources should be utilised for the best security of the polling staff deployed in NA 75 Daska and PP 84 Khushab by-elections. The command officers themselves should go out in the field to ensure security arrangements.

He further said that in addition to additional police personnel at sensitive polling stations, the services of Rangers should also be utilised as and when required while the deployment of ladies police for security at women polling stations and booths should be ensured in all cases.

Ghani further said that additional personnel should be deployed for the delivery of election materials including ballot boxes after the completion of polling to ensure the safe transfer of election materials.

He stressed that no candidate or his supporters should be allowed to violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible for violating the Election Code of Conduct without any discrimination.

He further said that regional police officers of Gujranwala and Sargodha and district police officers of Sialkot and Khushab should be provided with all the necessary equipment including additional wireless sets so that these could be utilised on Election Day.

He further said that the officers on election duty should ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs and all officers and personnel should take precautionary measures including the use of face masks and hand sanitisers.

