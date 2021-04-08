'We owe it to them': PM Imran Khan urges D-8 countries to join hands in empowering their 550m youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 10th summit of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, on April 8, 2021. — Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged members of the Developing Eight (D8) countries to join hands and facilitate their young population to not only "optimise our opportunities, but also overcome our common challenges".

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation is a group that aims to enhance development cooperation. Aside from Pakistan, other member countries are Bangladesh, Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

The theme for this year's conference was “Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing the Power of Youth and Technology.”

While virtually addressing the 10th D8 summit in Dhaka, he said harnessing technology, promoting innovation and investing in the education, skills and training of the youth was an urgent task that must be prioritised by all member countries.



"Today, the world boasts the largest number of young people in history. Even before the pandemic struck, around one-fifth of the global youth was unemployed and did not have the education and the skills to equip them for the 21st century," said PM Imran Khan.

He said the D8 countries "owe it to our youth" to turn this around, noting that the youth population in these countries numbers 550 million.



"Our youth has not only the potential to optimise our opportunities, but also overcome our common challenges," the premier said.



"They are entrepreneurs, business innovators, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, and journalists.

"We must create new opportunities for this predominant component of our population," the prime minister added.

Speaking of Pakistan's efforts in this regard, the prime minister said that through programmes such as Kamyab Jawan, Hunarmand Pakistan, a Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, and Digital Pakistan, the country aims to facilitate its youth.

'Partnerships essential in a rapidly transforming world'

The prime minister noted that the rate of change in the world has intensified over time.

